Nala the boxer is a hero in the eyes of her family. The dog was walking with 10-year-old Cole Lewis and his mother when they encountered a snake in their Lancaster, California neighborhood.

Nala didn’t back down from the snake, an extremely poisonous Mojave green snake, and Cole and his mother were able to get away from it. Nala wasn’t so lucky, sustaining a bit to her nose. She was rushed to the veterinary hospital, where she is recovering from the bite. She is expected to get to come home soon.