God Bless the USA! By Todd Boss | Apr 9, 2018 @ 2:25 PM During the Minnesota Twins' home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday (4/5), a bald eagle decided to land on Seattle's pitcher James Paxton as the national anthem was being performed. Watch the video here: