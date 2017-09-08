Go to school 30 minutes later, save $9-billion?

If school started at 8:30 A.M. and we let kids sleep in, it would add $9.3 BILLION a year to the economy, according to a new study. The savings come from fewer accidents on the way to school by tired drivers . . . and students doing better in school, so they’d contribute more to the economy in the future.

Would you support a later school start time for your teen?

The study found that if school started at 8:30 A.M. and we let kids sleep in a little more, it would add $9.3 BILLION a year to the economy.

The savings come from things like fewer accidents on the way to school by tired drivers . . . and from students doing better in school, which leads to better jobs so they contribute more to the economy in the future.

Right now, the average middle school and high school in America starts at 8:03 A.M.

The complete report is here!