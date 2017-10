59 people lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting, with at least 525 more wounded. That makes it the deadliest mass shooting in American history, and the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

The outpouring of support for victims and their families has been massive. The official GoFundMe is already over $2.9 million and so many people wanted to give blood that the lines outside of Las Vegas blood banks were five hours long.