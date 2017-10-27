Global Wine Shortage Next Year?

Time to start hoarding bottles of Pinot Gringo. The International Organization of Vine and Wine says extreme weather in France, Spain, and Italy has hampered the grape harvests this year, which could slash the world’s wine output by a predicted eight percent this year, and in turn lead to wine price increases through 2018. Social media users were devastated by the news, with one Twitter user posting, “Wine shortage due to bad weather/ climate change? Ok, now we REALLY have to do something!” We do have one suggestion to get your wine. Try the Southern Illinois Winery “BLUE SKY VINEYARDS” near Carbondale. Blue Sky Vineyards offers award-winning Illinois wines, classical Tuscan style and breathtaking views of the Shawnee National Forest. Designed with Tuscan-inspired décor including stucco walls, hand-hewn beams, Portuguese tiles and beautifully carved doors, we know that you will enjoy the carefree elegance of the winery while savoring a glass of our hand-crafted wine. Roy’s favorites include Infinity and Mysterioso. Check out their complete list of wines here

Here’s a couple of pictures taken from the inside of Blue Sky Vineyards. Looks like you’re in Italy! Truly a wonderful place!