Glen Marcum Foundation to Host Inaugural Golf Outing
By WJOL News
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 4:54 PM

A foundation has been formed to commemorate the life of former Joliet Park Board President and WJOL Political Commentator Glen Marcum. The Glen Marcum Foundation was formed earlier this year to commemorate Glen’s life and values. The foundation will contribute to other foundations and organizations that help those living in the Joliet area. The groups first event will be the “Golfing with Glen and Friends” on Sunday October 8th at Woodruff Golf Club. More information can be found at glenmarcum.org/golf-outing

The post Glen Marcum Foundation to Host Inaugural Golf Outing appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Siblings Of Joliet Township Toddler Found Dead Und...
City of Joliet Begins Donation Drive For Hurricane...
Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk
WJOL’s Monica Bibian Being Honored During Monster ...
Governor Signs School Funding Package
Joliet Woman Cited After Dog Attack
Comments