Get Your Luggage First at Baggage Claim

If you check a bag, waiting for it to appear on the carousel can feel like it takes forever. But there are a few things you can do to speed up your wait time. First, you can ask the representative at the check-in counter to attach a fragile sticker to your bag. Bags marked in this way will typically be loaded later and therefore come out sooner when you get to your destination. Gate agent Thomas Sciuto also says you can wait to be the last person to check-in, which follows the same logic as the first suggestion. Still, loading and unloading systems can sometimes vary, so in some cases those who check in last may not necessarily get their bag first. The only guaranteed ways to get your bag first is by either booking a first or business class flight, or by joining an airline’s frequent flier club so you get a priority tag on your bag. More from TIME here