Get your Christmas Tree’s before they are GONE

If the holidays weren’t already expensive enough, here’s something ELSE to add to the list. Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree SHORTAGE this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 . . . but since that was when the recession was RAGING, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

(Fox 4 – Kansas City)