Get a Cheap house!

If you want to buy a house at the best possible price…. find one on a street like Butt Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Katie Crotch Road in New Portland, Maine or Weiner Cutoff Road in Weiner, Arkansas…. Yes, those are all real.

Students in Australia analyzed 47 years of property records and found that houses on embarrassing streets sell for an avarage of 20 percent below market value! That’s $100,000 off of a houst that is valued at $500,000!The study also found that 33% of people would absolutely not live on a street with a funny or sexual name…

