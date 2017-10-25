Do you Get Along with Your Neighbors?

According to a study commissioned by Homes.com:
– Over a third of those polled (36 percent) have had issues with their neighbors that escalated into full-blown arguments.
– A quarter say that they have a long-running feud with someone living next to them.
– One in five (20 percent) of respondents suspect their neighbor spies on them.
– One in six (16 percent) have actually moved in part because of a neighbor.
The Top Ten Things That Lead Americans To Argue With A Neighbor
1. Noise
2. Parking
3. General noise
4. Trash/ mess
5. Animal noise
6. Yelling or screaming
7. Privacy issues
8. Animal waste
9. Property lines
10. Family conflict