Do you Get Along with Your Neighbors?

According to a study commissioned by Homes.com:

– Over a third of those polled (36 percent) have had issues with their neighbors that escalated into full-blown arguments.

– A quarter say that they have a long-running feud with someone living next to them.

– One in five (20 percent) of respondents suspect their neighbor spies on them.

– One in six (16 percent) have actually moved in part because of a neighbor.

The Top Ten Things That Lead Americans To Argue With A Neighbor

1. Noise

2. Parking

3. General noise

4. Trash/ mess

5. Animal noise

6. Yelling or screaming

7. Privacy issues

8. Animal waste

9. Property lines

10. Family conflict