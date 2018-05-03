Get a Sneak Peak of the Launching Pad this Saturday!

When Tully and Holly purchased the Launching Pad in Wilmington in October of 2017 they had many plans and dreams to bring back the iconic Launching Pad. While it’s not quite ready to open just yet, ​THE 12th ANNUAL ILLINOIS ROUTE 66 RED CARPET CORRIDOR FESTIVAL will make the Launching Pad one of it’s stops this Saturday May 5th. Sponsored by the thirteen communities which make up the 90-mile linear museum from Joliet to Towanda, the annual festival invites everyone to experience the good life in the slow lane. Each community will produce its own events. From full-blown festivals to antique and craft sales, art sales, car and motorcycle shows, live entertainments, and plenty of yard, garage, and sidewalk sales along the way, everyone is sure to discover something unique. Joliet, Elwood, Braidwood, Wilmington, Gardner, Braceville, & Dwight are some of the towns that will be Celebrating on Saturday. Here’s a list of all the stops and some of the events that will take place on Saturday for the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.

As for the Launching Pad, owner Tully Garrett told us they had to completely gut the kitchen and remodel the building. They plan on serving Ice Cream and some food items later this summer, but the full-blown grand opening will be in 2019. The picture below is from October of 2017 when Tully & Holly purchased the Launching Pad.

Here’s one of the items you’ll no doubt be able to get at the Route 66 Red Corridor Festival this Saturday.

Check out these really cool t-shirts