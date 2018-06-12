Get a cheese sculpture of your dad for Father’s Day!

Are you still looking for the perfect gift for Father’s Day? How about getting dad a block of cheese sculpted to look like him. Kraft is holding an eBay auction through today (Tuesday, June 12th) where the top 5 bidders will win a cheese head. The sculpture is not edible so there will be no melting dad down for queso. The money from the auction will go to Feeding America which is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.