Get a cheese sculpture of your dad for Father’s Day!
By Todd Boss
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 4:52 PM

Are you still looking for the perfect gift for Father’s Day? How about getting dad a block of cheese sculpted to look like him. Kraft is holding an eBay auction through today (Tuesday, June 12th) where the top 5 bidders will win a cheese head. The sculpture is not edible so there will be no melting dad down for queso.  The money from the auction will go to Feeding America which is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Little Big Town’s “Summer Fever” Video Check Out the Similarities Between Sugarland’s “Babe” Video and Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” Video Domino’s Pizza Is Now Driving Around the Country Fixing Potholes? Would You Visit an Anger Room? Crazy Comeback Win Puts Cubs in 1st Place Darius Rucker Releases “Straight to Hell” Video!
Comments