Gene Simmons will come to YOUR House!

FOR $50,000, GENE SIMMONS OF KISS WILL COME TO YOUR HOUSE

Gene Simmons has announced his long-gestating box set – called The Vault – is ready. The 150-song collection of “never-released-before songs written and performed by Simmons,” which features “notable rock ‘n’ roll artists including members of Kiss past and present,” won’t be available in stores. The set is being sold exclusively online, and each copy will be delivered to you personally by Simmons in one of three expensive ways.

1. For $2,000, you can attend one of 21 “Vault Experience” events across the world. In addition to the personalized and autographed box set – which is “packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book featuring dozens of never-seen-before images of Simmons over his 50-year career” – fans will be treated to a “songs and stories” playback and Q&A session, and granted one-on-one photo, autograph and video time with Simmons.

2. For $25,000 (* Wow, that escalated quickly.) you can attend one of 11 “Producer Experience” events, which includes everything above plus “an intimate hour in a recording studio with Gene listening to tracks from The Vault” and an executive producer’s credit on the set itself.

3. For $50,000, Simmons will deliver all those goodies right to your home, where you and up to 25 friends can spend two hours with him.

Here’s how you can make this happen!