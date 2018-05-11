Gene Simmons, the Weather, Food….Everything You Need to Know About Cubs vs Sox This Weekend

Round one of the Crosstown series kicks off Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Weather could play some factor in the series. Here’s everything you need to know about all 3 games this Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.

Friday May 11th: Weather is calling for a 20-25% chance of rain throughout the game. Could be some drizzle here and there. Pitching Matchup: Carson Fulmer vs. Tyler Chatwood

Promotion: Willson Contreras Bobblehead presented by TransUnion, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Gene Simmons from the band KISS

National Anthem: Andrew Call from the Chicago company of Hamilton

Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score

Saturday May 12th: Rain will kick off the start of the day. By gametime, the chance of rain will be between 45-55%. You will probably need rain protection during the game. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s. Pitching Matchup: James Shields vs. Jon Lester

First pitch and 7 th inning stretch: Actor and Chicago native Jeremy Piven

inning stretch: Actor and Chicago native Jeremy Piven First pitch: Pop rock band HAIM

Broadcast: ABC 7, 670 The Score, WRTO 1200, Cubs.com

Sunday May 12th (Mothers Day): Clouds and some sprinkles early in the day, but should be partly sunny with a high of 55 by first pitch. Pitching Matchup: Lucas Giolito vs. Kyle Hendricks

Promotion: Cubs ”Pink Out” T-shirt presented by Advocate Health Care, up to the first 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans

First pitch, Anthem and 7th inning stretch: Guests of Advocate Health Care

God Bless America: Julianna Zobrist

Community Night presented by PEAK: University of Notre Dame Day

Broadcast: WGN, MLB Network, 670 The Score, WRTO 1200, Cubs.com

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, up to the first 1,000 kids 13 and younger

On Mothers Day Sunday, May 13, the Cubs and Advocate Health Care will “Pink Out” the Budweiser Bleachers once again to promote breast cancer prevention awareness while celebrating all survivors. Fans in the Budweiser Bleachers will receive a pink “Save Second Base” T-shirt. Breast cancer survivors will participate in festivities including holding a giant pink ribbon flag in the outfield, ceremonial first pitches, singing the national anthem, meeting Cubs players as they take the field at each position and leading the 7th inning stretch. Players also will wear pink hats, socks and a special ribbon patch on their jerseys for Mother’s Day.

Here are some new food options introduced this year at Wrigley Field:

Hospitality partner Levy and the Cubs have created a lineup of new concessions dishes that will please a variety of palates, from first-timers to Wrigley Field to faithful fans who are looking for more adventurous culinary offerings:

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib: Two pounds of premium-cut short rib smoked for 12 hours, served with house-made pickles, coleslaw and sliced bread.

Chick-Ago Sandwich: Pickle-brined breaded chicken thighs topped with tempura sport peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and dill aioli served on an onion roll and sprinkled with celery salt.

Polk Street Breaded Pork Shoulder: House-smoked and breaded pork shoulder topped with house-made pickles and creamy Dijon served on a toasted telera roll.

Cheesy Beef Sandwich: Shaved beef mixed with creamy white cheddar cheese and topped with grilled shishito peppers, served on a toasted New England bun.

Chicken Tinga Tacos: Spicy shredded chicken topped with tangy Wrigley slaw, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco.

Beef Barbacoa Tacos: Tender braised beef topped with watermelon salsa, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco.

Aged Cheddar Burger: Seasoned beef patty topped with aged cheddar, house-made tomato aioli, arugula and house-made pickles.

Loaded Footlong Hot Dog: A footlong Vienna Beef dog topped with house-made dill aioli, diced sport peppers and crushed kettle chips debuts alongside the classic chili and cheese topped offering.

Loaded Fries: Garlic and parmesan or buffalo and blue cheese topped fries.

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich: Roasted cauliflower topped with roasted red pepper pesto, garlicky garbanzo bean spread and baby spinach. (Vegan/Vegetarian option)

Aloha Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet chili glaze, Asian slaw and sautéed pineapple on toasted Hawaiian bread.

