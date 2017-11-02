We all knew it had to end some time, but with so little warning! Garth Brooks has announced that after over 3 years on the road and 6 million tickets sold, he and Trisha Yearwood are ready to bring it all to an end.

Garth’s and Trisha’s MASSIVE World Tour will come to an end in Nashville NEXT MONTH December 16th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

As a side note this is the first time in 7 years that Garth has made an appearance in this arena.

If you want to be there tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10am just click here and send me pictures of the show please.