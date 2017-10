Country music superstar Garth Brooks posted a heartfelt and emotional message in response to the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

The singer begins his post by saying while he saw a lot of awful things, he saw “a lot of courage” and “a lot of love.”

He thanked the first responders, hospital staff and volunteers. And he said he was proud of the audience of the country musical festival which was the target of the mass shooting.

