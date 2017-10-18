On Monday night (10/16) Garth Brooks made an impromptu appearance at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café, to share a glimpse into the first installment of his new five-part autobiography series, The Anthology: Part 1, The First Five Years.

Garth gave insight into the anthology’s first volume and joined some of the songwriters who penned his biggest hits, including Pat Alger, Tony Arata , Kent Blazy and Victoria Shaw.

The first book in the anthology series goes on sale November 14. Some of the night’s highlights were captured on Garth’s Inside Studio G Facebook Live series, which can be seen here.