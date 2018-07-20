Garth Brooks Teases Possible Duet With Carrie Underwood
By Todd Boss
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 2:18 PM
Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

During a recent interview, Garth Brooks was asked about upcoming collaborations for his new album and Carrie Underwood came up as a potential duet partner.

“Wow. Who wouldn’t like that? She’s phenomenal. Carrie is a doll, yeah. I’ve had some wonderful, wonderful thoughts about collaboration…” Brooks said.

Although he didn’t confirm working with Underwood he did, however, talk about the duet he had with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, “Mike and I are old duet partners,” Garth joked.

Who would you like to hear Garth Brooks do a song with? What is the best duet of all time?

