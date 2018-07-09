Garth Brooks Set to Play Notre Dame

Garth Brooks will be the first solo artist to perform at Notre Dame Stadium, the country superstar confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter, calling it “a childhood dream” to be able to perform at the stadium. The stadium went through renovations last year in order for the stadium to be able to play host to more than the 7 or 8 home football games that is played there each year. No date has been set for Brooks’ concert, Vice president of communications Paul Browne said, “I think he has a kind of fundamental goodness, American character that Notre Dame family and his fans will relate to here.”