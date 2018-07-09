Garth Brooks Set to Play Notre Dame
By Brandon Jones
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 7:32 PM
Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Garth Brooks will be the first solo artist to perform at Notre Dame Stadium, the country superstar confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter, calling it “a childhood dream” to be able to perform at the stadium. The stadium went through renovations last year in order for the stadium to be able to play host to more than the 7 or 8 home football games that is played there each year. No date has been set for Brooks’ concert, Vice president of communications Paul Browne said, “I think he has a kind of fundamental goodness, American character that Notre Dame family and his fans will relate to here.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Build-A-Bear announces “Pay Your Age” Day Miranda Lambert breaks silence on Blake Shelton Are Bananas Becoming Extinct? Stuntman Travis Pastrana Nailed Three Iconic Evel Knievel Stunts in Las Vegas Researchers Found If You Own This, You’re Likely Rich Kenny Chesney Tickets!
Comments