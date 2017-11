Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (11/20), where he explained to Ellen why he decided to lip-synch at the recent CMA Awards:

Garth added that if it happened again tomorrow, he would make the same decision to lip-synch.