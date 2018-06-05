Garth Brooks is a last-minute addition to this week’s CMA Fest in Nashville

Garth Brooks will appear at Xfinity Fan Fair X inside Music City Center at the CMA Close Up Stage on Saturday (June 9th) from 12:15 to 1 p.m. CT, where he will participate in a Q&A hosted by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren and answer questions from fans in the audience. He shared the news during his weekly Facebook Live series “Inside Studio G” last night (Monday, June 4th). Tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X are available for $10 each day, Thursday through Sunday, June 7-10, or $25 for a four-day pass at CMAfest.com/tickets or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.