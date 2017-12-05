Garth Brooks charts his first No. 1 song in over 10 years.

For the first time in 10 years, Garth Brooks is in the top spot on the country charts with his single “Ask Me How I Know”. The song marks Brooks’ 20th career chart-topper and his first since “More Than a Memory” became the only song to debut at No. 1 in September of 2007. With this feat, Garth ends a 10-year, three-month gap between chart-toppers, which, according to Billboard, is the second-longest span for an act in a lead role on each song. Only Tracy Lawrence waited longer between No. 1’s at 11 years.

Garth says, “I’m so proud of the Pearl Records team for working so hard for this No. 1. Congrats to [writer] Mitch Rossell on his first cut – so happy for you, pal! And, to country radio: four decades later, thanks for still believing. I’m humbled and very grateful.”

Garth is also sitting atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with his The Anthology: Part 1, The First Five Years, which sold 57,000 equivalent album units. According to Billboard, this feat gives Garth his 17th No. 1 on their Top Country Albums chart and ties him with Willie Nelson for the second-most amount of chart-toppers. George Strait is still miles ahead of Garth and Willie though, with 26 No. 1 albums under his belt.