Garth has always been known to pull off a surprise or two and yesterday he did a “pop-up” show at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. Garth took the stage and got some help from Jason Aldean to sing “Friends in Low Places” and “My Kind of Party” at the Omni Hotel at an invitation only Amazon Music Event. Garth performed a nearly 2-hour set for some 200 radio professionals. Here’s a tweet that Jason Aldean sent out during the show:
Garth Does 2-Hour “Surprise Show” for Country Radio in Nashville
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 8:37 AM