Papa John’s pizza announced that they will be selling their “Famous” garlic sauce in 1 gallon jugs now. So if you enjoy Papa John’s pizza and their little cups of garlic sauce that comes with every order, you can rejoice because you can now have a jug for your home. Going on sale Friday in some stores and online the 1 gallon jug will set you back $20.

