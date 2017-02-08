Garage Destroyed in Fire in Joliet

A garage in Joliet was destroyed in a fire on Monday night. It was at 8:48pm that firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Cumberland Driver when a truck caught fire in a garage. A man and his two sons had gone to the store and when they returned home they saw smoke and flames from the detached structure. The garage was destroyed and heavy damage was caused to the home. Neighboring homes and vehicles were also damaged in the blazed.

