Game Times for Cubs Home Games announced
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 6, 2017 @ 8:50 PM

Ok Cub fans. The first two games of the NLDS are in Washington D.C. but games 3 and 4 (if necessary) start times @ Wrigley Field and where to watch have been announced

SATURDAY, OCT. 7
NLDS Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 9
NLDS Game 3: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 4:08 p.m. ET (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 10
*NLDS Game 4: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS)
**Times change if NLDS end in sweep

THURSDAY, OCT. 12
*NLDS Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS) If necessary

Complete MLB First round NLDS & ALDS schedule is here from Yahoo Sports

Comments