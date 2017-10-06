Game Times for Cubs Home Games announced

Ok Cub fans. The first two games of the NLDS are in Washington D.C. but games 3 and 4 (if necessary) start times @ Wrigley Field and where to watch have been announced
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
NLDS Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS)
MONDAY, OCT. 9
NLDS Game 3: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 4:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
*NLDS Game 4: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS)
**Times change if NLDS end in sweep
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
*NLDS Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS) If necessary
Complete MLB First round NLDS & ALDS schedule is here from Yahoo Sports