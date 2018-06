Game of Thrones has been one of the most followed shows I have ever seen. Well, over the weekend stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Leslie Rose (Ygritte) said “I do”! The wedding took place in Scotland with co-stars Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and others in attendance.

Kit and Leslie met on set back in 2012 warranting them the title of “On Set Sweethearts”

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to release in 2019, will you watch?