Game 4 set for this afternoon, but…

The Cubs will try and advance into the NLCS with a victory today at Wrigley Field. First pitch is scheduled at 4:38pm today but rain could play a big factor today. By noon today the chance of rain will be at 50%. That goes up to 70% by gametime, up to 85% by 6pm and 95% by 8pm. It’s not looking good for the game today. The good news is rain should be ending Wednesday morning which is an off day in the series. By 2pm tomorrow the chance of rain goes down to 15%.

