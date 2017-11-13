GAL GADOT OUT OF WONDER WOMAN 2 OVER RATNER?

Gal Gadot is taking a serious stand against Wonder Woman producer BrettRatner, according to Page Six.
- The actress has reportedly said she will not go forward with Wonder Woman 2 unless Warner Brothers cancels its co-financing deal with accused assaulter and harasser Ratner.
- His company, RatPac Entertainment, co-produced and profited from the first megahit. RatPac also co-produced Justice League, which also stars Gadot.
- Since LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman issued her first report on Ratner’s alleged misconduct with six women and the rape of another, she says she has been contacted by 45 other women with their stories.
- Ratner had denied all allegations.