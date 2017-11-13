GAL GADOT OUT OF WONDER WOMAN 2 OVER RATNER?
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:43 AM
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles. Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on December 13, 2019. Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday, July 25. “Wonder Woman” star Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira, but a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Gal Gadot is taking a serious stand against Wonder Woman producer BrettRatner, according to Page Six.

  • The actress has reportedly said she will not go forward with Wonder Woman 2 unless Warner Brothers cancels its co-financing deal with accused assaulter and harasser Ratner.
  • His company, RatPac Entertainment, co-produced and profited from the first megahit. RatPac also co-produced Justice League, which also stars Gadot.
  • Since LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman issued her first report on Ratner’s alleged misconduct with six women and the rape of another, she says she has been contacted by 45 other women with their stories.
  • Ratner had denied all allegations.
Comments