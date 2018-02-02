The Future of Winter According to Puxatony Phil?

Here’s the live feed from ABC News, It’s Groundhogs Day. “Groundhog Day is celebrated in the U.S. each year on February 2nd. On this day in mid-winter, the groundhog awakens from a long winter’s nap, and goes outside of his den to see if he sees his shadow. This tradition is big, on an otherwise cold and dreary mid-winter’s day. According to legend, if the groundhog sees his shadow (a sunny morning), there will be six more weeks of winter. He then returns to his den and goes back to sleep. If however, he does not see his shadow (cloudy days), he plays around outside of his hole for a while. If he does not see his shadow, spring is just around the corner.

It turns out that Groundhog Day is based on an old Christian holiday called Candlemas Day that was especially popular in Germany. The day was halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, and it featured the whole “weather prediction” thing.

So when German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania in the late 1800s, they brought the tradition with them.

But the holiday didn’t always go like it does today . . . it used to end with a big party where everyone would EAT the groundhog. Thankfully, that doesn’t happen anymore. Judging by Phil’s reaction, he just wanted to go back in his hole & sleep. Officially Phil saw his shadow meaning there will be 6 more weeks of winter.