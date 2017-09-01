Funeral For Joliet Twin Girls Shot By Their Mother

The school of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church sent a letter to parents and gaurdians in an effort help to comfort and help those grieve the loss of two young students. Five-year-old twin girls, Addison and Makayla Henning were shot by their mother this week before Celisa Henning turned the gun on herself. A funeral mass will be held where the girls were batized at St. Mary Magdelene Church on Wednesday, September 6th at 10am.The visitation will be at Tezak’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 5th from 4pm-8pm.

On Wednesday of this week, Fr. Belmonte and teachers met with the kindergarten parents to talk about how to help their children understand what happened to their classmates. The letter states, “Today we continue to be an extension of Christ’s mercy as we show our respect and support for the Henning family.” The school will be honoring Addison and Makayla on their birthday this October with a balloon launch.

