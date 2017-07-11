Fundraiser For Horse Farm Fire In Plainfield That Killed 18 Horses

Plainfield South High School band director Jerrod Cook has organized a quick fundraiser to help the Del Real family, whose barn burned down last week. Eighteen of the 30 horses in the barn perished in the fire. One of the Del Real children is in the band with Mr. Cook.

The surviving 12 horses are getting medical care for burns, but the PSHS band still wanted to help out in some way. The family said the most urgent need is for grain.

So, anyone wanting to help can drop off cash or gift cards for Farm and Fleet, Brothers (in Oswego) and Rural King in Plano, to PSHS from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Use Door Q on the west side of the building.

