Most fun cities in the US. Where does Chicago rank?

Wallet Hub Researchers looked at 58 different factors, like how many parks there are . . . how nice the weather is . . . how many bars there are per capita . . . how many music venues each city has . . . and how much it all costs. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Las Vegas. It ranked first in nightlife, and sixth in entertainment and recreation.

2. Orlando. It was near the top in both nightlife and recreation, and it’s a lot cheaper than Vegas.

3. New York. Even though it’s the most expensive city to have fun in.

4. Miami.

5. Portland, Oregon.

6. Atlanta.

7. San Francisco.

8. New Orleans.

9. Chicago. (Chicago rated high for entertainment but the cost of having fun brought it down to #9)

10. San Diego.

Here’s the complete story from Wallet Hub