Full Start Schedule for NLCS Announced

Hey Cub fans we now know the full schedule for the NLCS against the LA Dodgers. The Dodgers are planning to throw 4 left handed pitchers against the Cubs. That means Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Addison Russell, and who knows Albert Almora could all play huge roles in this series. Clayton Kershaw will start against Jose Quintana in game 1 tonight. The Dodgers have announced their starters for games 2-4, Rich Hill is slated to start Game 2, followed in the rotation by Yu Darvish and Alex Wood. The Cubs have yet to announce a game 2 starter for Sunday night. Jon Lester could get that start. Here are the official game times for the rest of the series. All times are local Central Timezone. The weather forecast for next Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday looks perfect, 70’s during the day and 50’s overnight with no mention of rain!

NLCS schedule Game Date Location Time TV Game 1 Sat, Oct 14 Dodger Stadium 7:08 p.m. TBS Game 2 Sun, Oct 15 Dodger Stadium 6:38 p.m. TBS Game 3 Tue, Oct 17 Wrigley Field 8:01 p.m. TBS Game 4 Wed, Oct 18 Wrigley Field 8:01 p.m.^ TBS Game 5* Thu, Oct 19 Wrigley Field 7:08 p.m. TBS Game 6* Sat, Oct 21 Dodger Stadium 3:08 p.m.^ TBS Game 7* Sun, Oct 22 Dodger Stadium 6:38 p.m. TBS