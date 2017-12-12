Free Toy’s for all the girls and boys!

On Saturday when an employee got on the intercom, in a Goodwill store in Fort Collins, Colorado, and announced that every single kid got to pick out a FREE TOY. An anonymous donor in Colorado has a tradition where he buys all the toys in a Goodwill so that every kid who comes through the door can walk out with a free toy. The same guy has been doing it every year for almost a DECADE, and never reveals his name.

Todd Wakefield was the manager of the store the first year it happened, and works at the corporate office now. But he made a point to come back for it this year, because it’s such a cool day. They didn’t reveal how much the guy who does it spends each year. But he doesn’t want any credit for it. He says he just likes to give back.

