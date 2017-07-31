Free Services For Low Income Students During Back To School Fair

The 25th Annual Will County Back to School Fair, coordinated by Catholic Charities, will be held on Thursday, August 3rd. The event will be held between 10am and 5pm at Joliet Catholic Academy.

The annual summer event helps low income families gain access to important services to help students begin the school year on a positive note. Children who attend the fair will receive free medical and dental services. They’ll also get vital information about local programs and services and a new backpack filled with school supplies. Visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org for more information.

