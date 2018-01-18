Win Free Meals at Red Lobster for a year!

50 years ago today, January 18, Red Lobster opened the doors of its very first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida in 1968.

To celebrate their golden anniversary, Red Lobster is giving seafood fans the chance to win one of 50 limited-edition gold cards that are each good for a year of free meals.

You can enter the Golden Card Sweepstakes starting today, Jan. 18, and the contest closes Feb. 9.

To enter, the brand is asking people to share a photo of their favorite Red Lobster memory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #RLGoldenSweepstakes.

