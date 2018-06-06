Free Pizza Today @ Walmart

We love to eat pizza and we love to pass along a great deal. So here’s one today from Walmart. Last year, Walmart tweaked the recipe for their brand of frozen pizza . . . and everyone HATED it. So now, they’re switching back to the old recipe.

And to celebrate, they’re giving out slices today . . . for free. All you have to do is go to a Walmart and they’ll give you a slice of pizza.

It’s not at every single Walmart, so you may want to call first . . . and it’s one slice per person. Here’s more from Thrillist.