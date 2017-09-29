Today is National Coffee Day. And even though YOUR company isn’t celebrating it by giving you a paid day off like they should . . . at least a lot of the big coffee retailers are on board.

There are a bunch of places giving out free coffee today to celebrate. Not Starbucks though. You can pry free coffee out of their cold dead hands.

Here’s who IS giving it out . . .

1. Krispy Kreme will give you one free coffee a day all weekend.

2. Dunkin’ Donuts is doing buy-one-get-one-free today.

3. McDonald’s will give you a free coffee with their app, or any coffee drink for $2 today. There’s more,

Huffington Post has a complete list of free coffee and deals here