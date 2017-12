If it’s food and it’s Free you know we’re all about it! Today (Wednesday December 6th) the Cheesecake Factory has announced they’re delivering 10,000 slices of complimentary cheesecake with any orders placed thru Door Dash today. Simply type the promo code “10000slices” when placing your order (delivery only) to get a cheesecake slice up to an $8.50 value. Click this link to see if they will deliver to you!