FRAT HOUSE REGISTERS A .01 ON THE BREATHALYZER AFTER PARTY

We’ve been to some pretty crazy parties before, but this sounds wild! Police in Bethesda, Maryland, said a fraternity party included so much alcohol consumption that the air inside the house registered a positive on a Breathalyzer. Montgomery County Police said they were called to a rental home by neighbors who complained about an party at the residence, where six 20-year-old members of fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s American University chapter reside. Police said there was so much booze at the party, which was billed on Facebook as “Tequila Tuesday,” that the air inside the house registered a .01 on a Breathalyzer. More from ABC7 in Ny here.