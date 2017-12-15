Fox’s A Christmas Story Live this Sunday! Will Air First Live TV Ad for a Movie

A Christmas Story Live! will air what Fox says is the first live TV commercial for a feature film. The network said today that the spot for The Greatest Showman will run during Sundays live production of the Broadway musical.

Fox and its theatrical sibling 20th Century Fox are teaming for the 2 1/2-minute live Greatest Showman trailer in a new twist on efforts to get viewers to watch commercials. The network said it will feature a 360-degree shoot and more than 150 dancers and that filming will take place adjacent to the A Christmas Story Live! stages at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.

Based on the 2012 Broadway production, the three-hour A Christmas Story Live! stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer and newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie. It will air live in the East this Sunday from 7-10 PM and tape delayed in the West.