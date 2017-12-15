Fox’s A Christmas Story Live this Sunday! Will Air First Live TV Ad for a Movie

A Christmas Story Live! will air what Fox says is the first live TV commercial for a feature film. The network said today that the spot for The Greatest Showman will run during Sundays live production of the Broadway musical.
Fox and its theatrical sibling 20th Century Fox are teaming for the 2 1/2-minute live Greatest Showman trailer in a new twist on efforts to get viewers to watch commercials. The network said it will feature a 360-degree shoot and more than 150 dancers and that filming will take place adjacent to the A Christmas Story Live! stages at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.
Based on the 2012 Broadway production, the three-hour A Christmas Story Live! stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer and newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie. It will air live in the East this Sunday from 7-10 PM and tape delayed in the West.