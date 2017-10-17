Fourteen Illinoisans On Forbes 400
By WJOL News
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

When it comes to wealthy Illinoisans, the rich are getting richer, with fourteen state residents now on the Forbes 400 list. Hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin remains the state’s richest person, worth eight-point-five-billion-dollars, good for 52nd on the Forbes list, up from 57th. One new Illinois name is on the list. Outcome Health co-founder Rishi Shah is 206th on the Forbes 400 and fourth in the state at three-point-six-billion-dollars. Four members of the Pritzker family are on the list, including Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker is 219th on the Forbes list and fifth in the state at three-point-four-billion-dollars. Overall, the wealthiest Americans are Microsoft’s Bill Gates at 89-billion-dollars, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at 81-point-five-billion and investor Warren Buffett at 78-billion.

 

