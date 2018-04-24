FORTNITE Players can now get a University Scholarship

If you’ve ever shaken your head at someone addicted to video games this might make you change your tune. Ohio’s Ashland University will be the first school in the U.S. to offer scholarships specifically to those who are excellent at playing the game Fortnite, ranging up to $4,000 worth of tuition for each player that gets selected for its eSports program. eSports have become a global phenomenon, and pro players can win millions of dollars in prizes and from sponsorships annually. Also, more than 60 U.S. colleges are setting up competitive gaming programs recognized by the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Ashland will be arranging a team of four to compete in Fortnite regularly with hopes that the squad will be able to participate in a future collegiate league down the line. Here’s the full story from The Sun