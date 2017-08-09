Former Lincoln-Way Teacher’s Aide Sentenced to Probation For Sexually Abusing Student

A former Lincoln-Way West High School teacher’s aide has been sentenced to four years probation after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Jacob Wieclaw was sentenced by Will County Judge David Carlson on Wednesday. It was in 2014 that the then 24-year-old Wieclaw and a 16-year-old student engaged in sexual activity. A Lincoln-Way West administrator was the one who contacted the Will County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible sex crime involving Wieclaw. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office had asked for prison time prior to the sentencing from the judge. As term of his sentence Wieclaw will have to register as a sex offender, will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with children, must undergo a sex offender psychological evaluation and his DNA will be entered into a nation criminal database. Wieclaw was a four year starting kicker for the Lincoln-Way Central football team, who set the state records for most field goals made season (19FGM-2006) and most field goals made in a career (48FGM-2007).

