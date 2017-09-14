Former Lincoln-Way School Superintendent Indicted on Fraud Charges

The former superintendent of Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly misappropriating school funds for his own benefit and concealing the district’s true financial deficit from the public. Lawrence Wyllie is accused of fraudulently using at least $50,000 in school district funds to build and operate Superdog, a dog obedience training school that provided no benefit to the four high schools in district. The indictment also claims that Wyllie misappropriated at least $16,500 of school district funds by paying himself a retirement stipend that was not in his employment contract. He is also accused of fraudulently inflating the district’s financial health by using bond funds to pay the district’s general operating expenses, causing the district to assume at least $7 million in additional debt. The 79-year-old Wyllie has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement. He retired as the district superintendent in June of 2013.

