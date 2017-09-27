Former Lincoln-Way school superintendent Lawrence Wyllie is pleading not guilty to federal fraud and embezzlement charges for allegedly misusing school funds. Wyllie didn’t speak during today’s hearing and ignored reporters’ questions afterward, but his attorney says they plan to take the case to trial. Wyllie is accused of years of mismanaging the district’s finances and of diverting school funds to pay himself a retirement bonus and to pursue personal projects, including the creation of a dog training school.

The post Former Lincoln-Way School Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud appeared first on 1340 WJOL.