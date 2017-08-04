Former Lewis University Athletic Director Paul Ruddy Passes Away

Former Lewis University Director of Athletics and Coach Paul Ruddy passed away on Tuesday, August 1st at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. Ruddy spent 42 years at Lewis, including 25 as Director of Athletics, first becoming AD in 1978. In 1980, Ruddy guided Lewis’ historic move from the NAIA to NCAA Division II and the University’s entry into the prestigious Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). Lewis teams won 69 GLVC titles and made more than 100 NCAA postseason appearances during Ruddy’s years as athletics director. The Flyers had at least one team qualify for NCAA postseason play in 23 of Ruddy’s 25 years as athletics director. Funeral Services for Paul Ruddy will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads. Joliet, IL. to Lewis University the Sancta Alberta Chapel, 1 University Parkway, Romeoville, IL 60446 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Private family interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Lewis University in memory of Paul Ruddy or online at Giving – Lewis Alumni & Friends – Lewis University – Alumni & Friends or to the Joliet Area Community Hospice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

