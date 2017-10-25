For the second consecutive year, a World Series Champion catcher will headline the University of St. Francis’ Brown & Gold Night. A.J. Pierzynski will be the guest speaker at the 41st annual event. The former Chicago White Sox catcher spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says the new philosophy of baseball focuses far too much on home runs.

Pierzynski was hired by Fox Sports in 2011 for MLB postseason but in 2017 he provides analysis full-time for FS1’s MLB Whiparound and lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife and two children.

Scott Slocum will be asking questions during the Brown and Gold event held at the Pat Sullivan Center on Wednesday, November 8th. Tickets are $60 which include dinner. Call 815 740-3842. To hear the entire interview, click below.

The post Former Chicago White Sox Catcher Coming To U of St. Francis appeared first on 1340 WJOL.