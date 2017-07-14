Forest Preserve Offers Composting, Paddling, Firefly and Drawing Programs

BEECHER – “Meet a Composter,” 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Sept. 16, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Learn composting basics and tour the site’s composting trail during informal sessions with an expert composter. The free program is for ages 21 and older. Registration is not required.



MINOOKA – “Paddle the Preserves,” 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Chaminwood, located on Shepley Road, west of Interstate 55. All of the necessary equipment will be provided during four one-hour sessions. Previous kayaking experience is required. The program costs $10 per person and is for ages 12 and older; ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register by July 26 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.



NAPERVILLE – “Friday Night with the Fireflies,” 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Whalon Lake, located on Royce Road, west of Route 53. Search the preserve for fireflies and learn how and why they light up the night. Register for the free, all-ages program by July 26 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



MONEE – “Fun Family Paddle,” 3-5 p.m. Saturdays, July 29 and Aug. 12, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave. Paddle the reservoir in a kayak or canoe before returning to shore to roast s’mores. Equipment and instructions will be provided. The program costs $12 per person and is for ages 5 and older; ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.



MONEE – “Paddle & Pinot,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave. Paddle the calm reservoir and watch the sun set in the summer sky. Bring your favorite bottle of wine for a wine tasting around a campfire after paddling concludes. State your preference for a kayak or canoe when you register. Register by July 27 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.



CHANNAHON – “Drawing by Observation,” noon-2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, McKinley Woods. Learn fundamental techniques to more accurately draw what you see. The class will be led by a local art teacher and all materials will be provided. The program is for ages 16 and older and it costs $10 per person. Register by July 26 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

Forest Preserve of Will County press release

